Armed robberies target the Hispanic community

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Two Hispanic families were the target of armed robbery in Marianna. This is the third incident targeting the Hispanic community in less than 3 weeks.

On July 10th, the Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call for an armed robbery at a mobile home on Watson street. Two masked men entered a Hispanic family’s home demanding money.

The Sheriff’s Office received a similar call on June 23rd.

“They’re armed. One or two of them are armed. They’re getting the family’s together. They’re asking them for money and they’re wanting their money. And if anyone resists, they’re hitting them, sometimes even pistol whipping them,” said Virgil Watson, Criminal Investigations Division Commander for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

When residents did not present money, one suspect entered a neighboring mobile home where he stole money and busted their cellphones. The home was occupied by four Hispanic men and an infant. Investigators believe the two men were also responsible for the incident occurring on June 23rd.

“They were described as two black males wearing masks. One was approximately six foot tall, the other was approximately five foot ten. Both of them slender built,” said Watson.

Investigators believe the suspects are targeting anyone with a language barrier.

“They’re assuming or believe that all these families may be here illegally and therefore they will not call law enforcement,” said Watson.

The Sheriff’s Office does not want residents to fear to contact them. Their main priority is keeping the community safe. You can report any information by calling the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000. You may remain anonymous.