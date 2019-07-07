2nd Annual Robbie Atchinson Beach Clean Up takes the Panama City Beach county pier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Keep PCB Beautiful helped to clean up the beach on Saturday, as part of their second annual Robbie Atchinson Beach Clean Up.

Volunteers picked up over 200 pounds of trash.

The event is in honor of one of the founding members Robbie Atchinson who lost his life to esophageal cancer last June.

Member Kim Christan says this event is a great way to honor him.

“This is a way we can celebrate him, celebrate his passion and his life, and then also help our community and keep PCB beautiful,” said Christan.

They will hold a Pineapple Willy’s beach cleanup benefiting Keep PCB Beautiful on July 20th starting at 9 am.

