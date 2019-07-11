19-year old in critical condition after hitting a tree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – One person is in critical condition in Jackson County following a motor-vehicle crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 19-year old Kristin Carroll of Sneads, Florida was traveling eastbound on State Road 2 around 11 a.m. Thursday when she traveled onto the south shoulder of the road and then over corrected to the left and ended up on the north shoulder, hitting a tree.

Carroll was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical for her injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.