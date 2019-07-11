19-year old in critical condition after hitting a tree

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – One person is in critical condition in Jackson County following a motor-vehicle crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 19-year old Kristin Carroll of Sneads, Florida was traveling eastbound on State Road 2 around 11 a.m. Thursday when she traveled onto the south shoulder of the road and then over corrected to the left and ended up on the north shoulder, hitting a tree.

Carroll was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical for her injuries.