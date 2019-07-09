17 suspects arrested in Washington County drug sting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. – The Washington County drug task force has ended their second undercover sting operation this year and arrested 17 suspects.

They are: Teri Renae Sapp, Irvin Keller Bryant, R L Richards, Gina Marie Martin, Justin Michael Peterson, Adriene Lashan Reed, Alen Wright, Jastyn Green, Joseph Green, Brea Newman, Jacqueline Smith, Dustin Winston Williams, Rodney Clemmons, Brittany Alexis Cope, Joshua Kyle Corbin, Micha Davis, and Billy Alan Smith.

According to Washington County Chief of Police Scott Thompson, the investigation focused on dealers in the area in an effort to eliminate supply and was funded by money seized during previous narcotics arrests.

In addition to these arrests, 8 more suspects are wanted by Washington County law enforcement.

They are: William Earl Durham of 320 Nathan Drive Daleville, AL

Khalil Zovande Stephens of 2800 Hillcrest Circle Vernon, FL

Jamar Ikeem Massaline of 1717 Hemlock Circle Chipley, FL

Dwight L. Watford of 508 3rd Street Chipley, FL

Wesley Allen Kelly of 2420 Finch Circle Wausau, FL

Frank Hubert Arzt of 11823 E 59th St Ter Cir Kansas City, MO

John Paul Morris of 4855 Derby Drive Chipley, FL

Deborah Sharek of 825 Haley Drive Chipley, FL

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the individuals with active warrants please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.