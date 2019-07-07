13-year-old allegedly stabs brother in the arm

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB)– A 13-year-old is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old brother in the arm.

According to the police report, it happened at a home on Valley Road in Crestview.

Officers arrived on scene to a teen badly bleeding. After rendering first aid to the teen, police spoke to the suspect.

The 13-year-old suspect said his brother was picking on him and he had warned him to stop but he wouldn’t stop, that’s when he allegedly pulled out a multi-tool knife and stabbed his brother about three times.

In the report, officers indicate the suspect stated “I stabbed him. I don’t care about going back to jail. I’d rather be in jail than 8 hours in the car with him.” Although the suspect made this statement, there is no indication of a prior arrest record in the provided report.

The teen is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony charge.

The brother who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries.