11-year-old girl injured after being hit by a car

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, an 11-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday night.

Deputies say 63-year-old Yolanda Ferguson was driving down Cherry Street around 5:30 p.m. when 11-year-old Isabela Melgar attempted to dart across the street into oncoming traffic.

The incident report says Ferguson hit Melgar with her front bumper.

Melgar was transported by Bay County EMS to Gulf Coast Medical Center with injuries.

The status of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Deputies say no alcohol or drugs were involved.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Ferguson.