1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash on U.S. 231

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– 1 person has died and another person is in critical condition following a two-car crash.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday on Highway 231 near County Road 162.

According to witnesses, a Toyota Solara turned in front of an oncoming car. The driver of the Solara suffered critical injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital in Dothan.

The passenger in the Solara, 20-year-old Margaret Aaron of Sneads, later died from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is on-going and charges are pending.