July 4th Events in the Panhandle

Fireworks in Panama City Beach
Light Up the Bay Fireworks
- July 2nd
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
- Location: Papa Joe’s Bayside
Join us for a long holiday weekend of fun for the whole family. Bring your lawn chair out and enjoy an array of food trucks, live music, and fireworks over the bay! https://www.papajoesbayside.com/#schedule
Light Up the Gulf Fireworks Show
- July 3rd
- Time: 8:30 PM
- Location: Boardwalk Beach Resort Hotel & Convention Center
Join us on July 3rd as we “Light Up the Gulf” with the beach’s largest private fireworks show! The magic happens after dark behind the Boardwalk Beach Resort condominium. With FREE live entertainment, contests, and kid’s activities, don’t miss the 14th edition Annual Beach Bash!
Freedom Rocks! Fireworks
- July 3rd
- Time: 8:45 PM
- Location: Grand Lagoon Coalition
Come early and dine at any Freedom Rocks participating waterfront restaurants, rock a spot with the glorious sun-set washed colors painting the skies above the Grand Lagoon Bridge or bring your chair/blanket to the green grassy lawn at Treasure Island Marina.
Star Spangled Spectacular
- July 4th
- Time: 9:00 PM
- Location: M.B. Miller County Pier
Panama City Beach celebrates the 4th of July with the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast as fireworks are fired from the Russell-Fields City Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier.
EVENTS BY LOCATION
Red, White & BOOM!
- July 3rd & 4th
- Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Come celebrate freedom at The Powder Room Shooting Range & Training Center on Saturday and Sunday with a weekend full of activities, food, and in-store specials. From noon to 6 p.m. each day of Red, White & BOOM! www.powderroompcb.com
Facebook: www.faebook.com/powderroompcb
Instagram: @thepowderroompcb
Lynn Haven
City of Lynn Haven 4th of July Celebration
- July 3rd
- Time: 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Location: Sharon Sheffield Park
The City of Lynn Haven will host the 4th of July Celebration! Since the 4th of July falls on a Sunday this year, we will be celebrating the day before, on July 3rd. The Opening Ceremony will kick off the festivities at 7:30 AM in Sharon Sheffield Park. The Lynn Haven 4th of July Parade’s theme this year is “Celebrating America the Beautiful.”
Santa Rosa County
Hometown 4th of July Celebration
- July 4th
- Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
8579 Gulf Blvd. in Navarre. Celebrate the 4th of July on Navarre Beach from 6 to 9 p.m. with family fun and live entertainment! Johnny Earthquake & The Moondogs will perform at 7 p.m. Stay to enjoy a firework display following the celebration at 9 p.m. Bring a blanket and chairs to enjoy the show. For more information, visit www.navarrechamber.com or call 850-939-3267.
Navarre Beach 4th of July Fireworks Display
- July 4th
- Time: 9 p.m.
Following the Hometown 4th of July Celebration, a firework display will be shot off from the end of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier beginning at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.getrelaxing.com or call 850-981-8900.
Downtown Milton July 4th Riverfest
- July 4th
- Time: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Willing St. in Milton. Celebrate the 4th of July in Historic Downtown Milton from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a family-friendly event featuring the Firecracker Bike Show, car show, food and retail vendors, live entertainment, and the Great Mill Town Duck Race. The night will end with a firework display over the Blackwater River at sun-down. For more information, visit www.srcchamber.com or call 850-623-2339.
Destin
10th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival
- July 3rd
- Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The 10th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival takes place on Saturday, July 3rd. This year is expected to be bigger and better than ever! Family fun activities will include live music and entertainment, BBQ sampling, face painting, photo booth, and the highly anticipated, Independence Day fireworks extravaganza.
South Walton
Rags to Riches Regatta
- July 3rd
- Time: 7 a.m.
The Rags to Riches Regatta is a 40-year sailing tradition where 30A locals and visitors gather to cheer on teams as they navigate 16-foot catamarans in a race from Grayton Beach (originally known as the “rags” side of town) to Seagrove (also known as the “riches” neighborhood). Presented by Crater Train Brewing Company, The 30A Company, and Tribe Kelley Surf Post, the race will benefit South Walton Artificial Reef Association (SWARA) and their mission to protect and preserve our local marine resources. Website: ragstorichesregatta.com. The race starts in Grayton Beach and ends in Seagrove.
Blue Mountain Bakery Block Party
- July 3
- Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The Blue Mountain Bakery is celebrating two years of operation with a block party. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy live bluegrass music from Longleaf Drive. The bakery will be open for dinner and dessert. BBQ brisket and shrimp boil plates will also be available. Pre-order is encouraged for larger parties. All proceeds will benefit a Blue Mountain Bakery employee’s grandchild recently diagnosed with leukemia. · Website: bluemountainbakery.com/eats. Address: 2217 W County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. 32459
Grayton Beach 4th of July Parade
- July 4
- Time: 8 a.m. Starting at The Red Bar
Come join in the fun for the annual July 4th parade in the wonderful and funky town of Grayton Beach. Line up on Hotz Avenue next to The Red Bar starts at 8 a.m. with the parade starting at 8:30 a.m. Decorate your cars, jeeps, boats, bikes, scooters, etc. No registration needed and everyone is welcome! After the parade, meet up at Grayton Coast Properties for popsicles, watermelon, and lemonade. · Website: visitsouthwalton.com/events/grayton-beach-parade/ Address: 70 Hotz Avenue, Grayton Beach, Fla. 32459
Rosemary Beach Fireworks and Field Day
- July 4
- All Day Event – Fireworks at 8:45 p.m.
The Fourth of July is an all-day event in Rosemary Beach. Enjoy bicycle decorating, a bike parade, and family-friendly field day events. End the day by bringing your blankets and lawn chairs to the beach to enjoy a star-spangled fireworks display in Rosemary Beach. Website: rosemarybeach.com/4th-of-july-celebration/ Address: North Barrett Square
Seaside Fourth of July Celebration
- July 4th
- Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Seaside will be celebrating the Fourth of July with a block party with decorated storefronts 9 a.m. -11 a.m. Enjoy nearby balloon art and stilt-walking performances. End the holiday with Seaside’s spectacular fireworks finale over the Gulf of Mexico. Get the best seats from either the Seaside Amphitheater or anywhere along the beach in Seaside. Address: Central Square, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. 32459
Red White and Baytowne
- July 4th
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Celebrate Independence Day at this family-friendly event at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Kids activities include crafts, face painting, and balloon sculpting. Live music starts on the Events Plaza Stage starting at 7 p.m. and will feature Donovan Keith. Website: baytownewharf.com/what_to_do.php?month=7. Address: 9300 Baytowne Wharf Blvd. Miramar Beach, Fla. 32550