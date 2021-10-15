Jackson County shooting suspect arrested in Georgia

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On October 5, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call regarding an individual being shot.

The JCSO made contact with the victim and advised Investigators that he had been intentionally shot in

the leg by a male family member. The victim identified Anthony Simmons as the suspect and evidence

located at the scene supported the victim’s statements.

Anthony Simmons

During a search of Simmons’ residence, Investigators seized several firearms, to which he had direct access to. Simmons fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival and warrants for his arrest were issued.

Simmons, a fugitive from justice, was located in Liberty County, Georgia and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and three counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank the community for their willingness to notify law enforcement when a crime occurs as well as the JCSO Patrol Division, the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division, the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and the Liberty County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office for their roles in bringing to suspect to justice.