Former pro. baseball player delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Michael Mader played professional baseball for six years.

Now he’s back in his hometown where he recently opened up a baseball/softball training facility– Mpact Sports.

“I feel blessed to be as fortunate as we are here since the beginning of August and I want to show the kids here that they’re pretty fortunate to be able to come and do this every day, or once a week, or whatever the case may be,” Mader said.

So Mader gathered some helpers and collected enough food to feed 10 families their Thanksgiving meal.

They’ll get a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, macaroni, corn, a pie, and more.

“I haven’t had a chance to look at all of it. Actually, I was fixing to go check it out. But my kids done went through the snacks,” one of the Thanksgiving meal recipients Samantha Heatrice said. “They found all the snacks.”

Heatrice’s kids weren’t the only ones who preferred the cookies over everything else.

“The Oreos I guess, I don’t know,” another recipient S’rinitee Love said.

Every family had a different story.

For those like Heatrice and love, their hearts are heavy this holiday season, but they’re thankful their bellies will be full.

“My mom passed away, but she will be remembered and we’re going to remember her always,” Heatrice said.

MPact Sports will also be conducting a food and toy drive through the month of December.