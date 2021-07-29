Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement to hold survival expo
Video
Top Stories
Southport woman charged after 7-year-old shot by sibling with shotgun
Panama City Police officer charged with forgery
IRS to send out another 1.5 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Semi-tractor fire under investigation in Jackson County
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Weather Forecast 7-28-21
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 7 – Current Conditions and Saharan Dust
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Tropic Topics Week 6 – Tropical Quadrants
Video
Tracking the Tropics – from space: How do astronauts help monitor weather from 250 miles above Earth?
Video
Saharan dust helping to keep tropics quiet
Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/13/21
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Scholar Athlete
Friday Night Fever
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Packers GM says they added Cobb because Rodgers wanted him
Top Stories
Quintet of US post players may be best group ever assembled
Top Stories
Esports arena in the works near Ohio amusement park
Left turn: Boone says Yankees ‘a lot better’ with Gallo
NFLPA expands RealResponse agreement to report violations
Libyan indoor soccer player dies in malaria outbreak in team
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of the country
Top Stories
Bay County hospital officials encourage residents to get vaccinated
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
Florida mayor: ‘We are in crisis mode,’ as virus cases surge
‘Beyond persuasion’: Most unvaccinated Americans likely won’t get shots, poll finds
Features
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Gulf Coast Jam Sweepstakes
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Jackson County
Semi-tractor fire under investigation in Jackson County
Trending Stories
IRS to send out another 1.5 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Panama City Police officer charged with forgery
Southport woman charged after 7-year-old shot by sibling with shotgun
Live Stream
PCPD officer suspended without pay
Video
Monster Houses in Walton County are causing a chain reaction
Video
Local residents react vaccine mandates
Video
Vaccine mandate for federal workers hopes to set model for employers nationwide
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Gulf
Video
Morning Forecast 7-29-21
Video
Don't Miss
WATCH LIVE: Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried holding COVID-19 briefing
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement to hold survival expo
Video
Southport woman charged after 7-year-old shot by sibling with shotgun
Panama City Police officer charged with forgery
IRS to send out another 1.5 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Semi-tractor fire under investigation in Jackson County
Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status starting Friday
Video