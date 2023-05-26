It’s Carb Day at the Indianapolis 500!

The annual celebration marks the Friday before the race. The tradition dates back to several years ago, when teams used it as their final chance to tune their carburetors before the 500.

Even though Indy 500 cars haven’t used carburetors for decades, the “Carb Day” name stuck as one of the race’s many traditions.

Carb Day provides the last chance for teams to practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Other events include the Pit Stop Challenge and the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert.

The upcoming events set the stage for today’s episode of Countdown to Indy with Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths. They’ll break down this year’s field and we’ll hear from some of the drivers.