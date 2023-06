General

Two week minimum supply of medication, regularly used medical supplies, and a list of allergies

A list of the style, serial number, and manufacturer information of required medical devices

Batteries

Flashlights – Do not use candles

NOAA Weather Radio – Battery operated or hand cranked

Cash – Banks and ATMs may not be available after a storm

Cell phone chargers

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children



First Aid Kit

First Aid Manual

Sterile adhesive bandages of different sizes

Sterile gauze pads

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape

Triangular bandages

Scissors

Tweezers

Sewing needle

Moistened towellettes

Antiseptic

Disinfectant wipes

Hand sanitizer

Thermometer

Tube of petroleum jelly

Safety pins

Soap

Latex gloves

Sunscreen

Aspirin or other pain reliever

Anti-diarrheal medicine

Antacid

Laxative

Cotton balls

Q-tips



Food and Water

Food – Nonperishable packaged or canned food and beverages, snack foods, juices, baby food, and any special dietary items to last at least 7 days

Water – 1 gallon per person per day

Non-electric can opener

Paper plates

Napkins

Plastic cups

Utensils



Important Documents

Insurance cards

Medical records

Banking information

Credit card numbers

Copies of social security cards

Copies of birth and/or marriage certificates

Other personal documents

Set of car, house, and office keys

Service animal I.D., veterinary records, and proof of ownership

Information about where you receive medication, the name of the drug, and dosage

Copy of Will



Vehicle

Keep your motor vehicle tanks filled with gasoline



Clothing

Rain gear such as jackets, hats, umbrellas and rain boots

Sturdy shoes or boots and work gloves



Phone Numbers

County emergency management office

Evacuation sites

Doctors

Banks

Schools

Veterinarian

A number for out of town contacts

Friends and family



Pet Care Items

Pet food and water to last at least 7 days

Proper identification

Medical records/microchip information

A carrier or cage

Muzzle and leash

Water and food bowls

Medications

Supplies for your service animal



Special Needs Items

Specialty items for infants, small children, the elderly, and family members with disabilities



via Floridadisaster.org