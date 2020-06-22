Human remains found in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are investigating after human remains were found at an access road between Greenwood Cemetery and Macedonia Garden Apartments.

Investigators said a resident found a human skull while walking in the woods at about 3 p.m. Sunday. Officials said no other remains were found in the area.

Detectives tell News 13 they believe the skull was there before Hurricane Michael. The Medical Examiner’s Office is attempting to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.