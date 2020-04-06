Local churches hosting virtual Communion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With many families now worshipping from home, churches are attempting to recreate the entire religious experience from home, including communion.

Forest Park United Methodist hosts their online service each Sunday morning at 9:20 am.

Beginning with prayer and an introduction from the preacher, the service then goes into worship with the band performing songs for everyone at home to sing along to.

And with it being Palm Sunday, there also was virtual communion, where everyone at home was asked to get their version of the body of Christ to honor Communion.

“I think it was just a great opportunity to be connected with some of the worshipers and I had never taken communion virtually so it was a new experience but being at home with my family it was wonderful and I’m very thankful we were able to participate,” said Church-goer, April Brown.

Forest Park United Methodist also does sermons online Monday evenings as well as a weekly Bible study.