Bay District families can now go to bus stops near their home to pickup meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The district is thinking of every option possible to get meals to students without school being in session.

In addition to 15 different school locations, those without transportation can now also meet at bus stops all over the county for food pickup.

To get the meals, parents must bring each child they are picking up a meal for with them.

All of the locations have prepackaged meal kits.

The district is encouraging families to swing by and pick up meals if they’re in the area, even if they are homeschooled or attend Florida virtual school.

“We’re trying to make sure the children have access to a meal whether it’s picked up at the school or at the bus route delivery because they’re in an area where their school is not open. So we’re going to be uploading those routes to our website,” said Bay District Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik.

Students can also access meal bags at the following schools: Mosley, Cedar Grove, Bozeman, Rutherford, Jinks, Breakfast Point, Northside, Hutchison Beach, Lucille Moore, Lynn Haven, Parker, Patronis, Southport, Tommy Smith, Tyndall and Waller. Meals are available to go only and are ready between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Information on the bus stop routes as well as the pickup locations are available below.

To find a bus stop where meals will be delivered, please go to this site http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/meals and then:

1. Find the name of the elementary school closest to you.

2. Click that button.

3. Look at the route sheets to find something close to your home.