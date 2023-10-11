House Republicans on Wednesday officially nominated Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) to be Speaker.
But almost immediately, members started expressing their reluctance to vote for him on the House floor — or simply remaining noncommittal.
In the House GOP’s narrow majority, just a handful of Republican holdouts could set up a floor fight.
See who those members are below, and check back as this list will be updated.
Voting for someone other than Scalise (5)
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) — voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) — voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Not yet supporting Scalise and undecided (5)
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)
No comment (2)
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)
McCarthy ousters in favor of Scalise (3)
Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)
Aris Folley contributed.