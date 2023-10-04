Former President Trump’s fraud trial ended its third day on Wednesday, which was mostly spent cross-examining the government’s first witness, an accountant who oversaw business dealings involving some of Trump’s most prime real estate properties.

The trial grew testy with the judge scolding Trump’s attorneys for dragging out the matter, which at one point was interrupted in order to force another witness to take the stand. The accountant has been on the stand since Monday and is expected to be further cross-examined when the trial convenes on Thursday.

Follow below for a recap from the courtroom in New York.