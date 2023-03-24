Trump attorney Evan Corcoran appeared before a grand jury investigating the former president’s handling of classified documents on Friday, after an appeals court rejected his efforts to overturn the court order requiring his testimony earlier this week.

Corcoran was seen heading into a Washington, D.C., courthouse shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, according to The Washington Post.

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell had ordered Corcoran to testify before the grand jury, after finding that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that he may have provided legal advice in furtherance of a crime, which makes attorney-client privilege void. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Howell’s order on Wednesday.

Corcoran, who has represented former President Trump throughout the classified documents scandal, handed over 38 classified documents to the Justice Department in June 2022 in response to a subpoena for any remaining classified materials.

However, amid concerns that Trump had not fully complied with the subpoena, the FBI ultimately executed a search warrant of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in August 2022 and found about 100 more classified documents.