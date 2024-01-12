Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he is sticking by a top-line spending deal that he struck with congressional Democrats and the White House this month amid calls from hard-line conservatives to scrap the plan and come up with an alternative.

“After weeks of hard-fought negotiations, we achieved a strong top-line agreement that allows our appropriations committee and all those who work on this to complete the appropriations process. It’s an important part of keeping the government running,” Johnson said in a brief statement to the press.

“Our topline agreement remains,” Johnson later said. “We are getting our next steps together, and we are working toward a robust appropriations process. So stay tuned for all that.”

