The Senate has bucked Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) latest effort to get his energy deal with Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) attached to must-pass legislation.

The chamber blocked Manchin’s permitting reform amendment from getting onto a defense funding bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act in an 47-47 vote. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure.

Schumer had promised Manchin he would take up legislation to speed the process for approving new U.S. energy projects in exchange for Manchin’s vote on the Democrats’ major climate, health and tax bill.

Manchin’s permitting reform effort was expected to help advance both fossil and renewable energy projects, though has generated pushback from both sides of the aisle.

The measure was widely expected to fail on Thursday, but the vote provides Manchin a headcount as he is expected to continue pushing for a compromise deal next year. It also put many Republicans on the record as opposing legislation that would be expected to bolster the energy industry.

President Biden issued a statement Thursday morning hours before the vote throwing his support behind Manchin’s proposal, pitching it as a continuation of Democrats’ efforts to lower costs through the Inflation Reduction Act enacted this fall.

“I support Senator Manchin’s permitting reform proposal as a way to cut Americans’ energy bills, promote U.S. energy security, and boost our ability to get energy projects built and connected to the grid,” Biden said.

Progressive Democrats have raised objections to provisions that they fear will limit community involvement in assessing the potentially harmful impacts of a future energy project as well as those that would advance fossil fuel infrastructure.

Republicans, meanwhile, have said the effort does not go far enough, saying time limits for environmental reviews need to be better-enforced. GOP members have also raised objections to provisions that would enable the federal government to direct the construction of electric transmission lines.

Though Republicans have long lamented red tape that can stall energy projects, they have also expressed hostility to working with Manchin after they felt spurned by his support for the Democrats’ climate and tax bill. They may also be hesitant to give Manchin a win ahead of his 2024 Senate race.

In addition to broad measures aimed at speeding up the approval process for various energy projects, Manchin’s bill would also direct the approval of a specific natural gas pipeline in his home state of West Virginia.