Stellantis, the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, instructed drivers of about 276,000 vehicles to park their cars following two incidents in which people died from exploding air bags.

In a release with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), Stellantis warned drivers against taking out 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers, Challengers and Chrysler 300s.

Two people died this year after Takata air bags blew apart in two separate incidents involving a 2010 Dodge Charger. Stellantis has confirmed the exploding air bags killed the drivers in both incidents.

NHTSA warned that older model year vehicles can be dangerous even in minor accidents if the air bag is a safety risk.

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,”said NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson in a statement. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.

“An exploding Takata air bag can send metal fragments toward the driver or passengers, and this shrapnel can kill,” Carlson added.

The death toll from exploding Takata air bags has reached 32 worldwide, including 23 in the U.S.

Tens of millions of vehicles with Takata air bags are being recalled. The ammonium nitrate in the air bags can be volatile and explode when deployed if exposed to prolonged heat.

Takata Corp., a company based in Japan, filed for bankruptcy in 2017 because of the air bag issues, which led to the auto industry’s largest ever recall.

