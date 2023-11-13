Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is mounting a long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, will return to the Capitol this week to vote in favor of Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) plan to avert a government shutdown, he confirmed to The Hill on Monday.

Phillips’s intention to support the proposal is a significant development for Johnson, who will need help from Democrats to get his stopgap bill over the finish line as several conservatives line up against it — though it remains to be seen whether any will join Phillips.

Phillips’s plan also marks a break with President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement called Johnson’s plan an “unserious proposal” and a “recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns — full stop.”

The newly minted Speaker unveiled a two-step continuing resolution over the weekend that would extend funding at current levels for some programs and agencies until mid-January and the rest through early February.

“I’ll be voting yes,” Phillips told The Hill by text message.

NBC News was the first to report Phillips’s decision.

Phillips also told The Hill he would be willing to vote for the rule to advance Johnson’s stopgap proposal if Democratic votes are needed.

“If Democrat votes are necessary, I’d surely be among them,” the Congressman and presidential candidate said.

