PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health & Fitness joins the News 13 team every Wednesday to share workout tips or a healthy recipe.
This Wednesday, September 20, she showed us ways to relieve sciatica pain.
by: Dee Tiebklang
Posted:
Updated:
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health & Fitness joins the News 13 team every Wednesday to share workout tips or a healthy recipe.
This Wednesday, September 20, she showed us ways to relieve sciatica pain.