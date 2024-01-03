PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 brings you a segment focused on health and fitness on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, called “Wellness Wednesday”.

This week, Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum was in studio to show us healthy food options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“The key here is to make sure that in each meal that you have a fat, a protein, and a carbohydrate,” said Green.

Green said your carbohydrates shoots your insulin levels up, your fats suppress your insulin levels, and your proteins keeps you full longer.

