Walton County restaurants taking precautions, tourists not concerned

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Each Spring, Walton County prepares for a surge in tourism. And as the coronavirus continues to spread, many people are still moving forward with travel plans.

“It does make you a little uneasy about being away from home but I think everybody’s going overboard with it I really do,” said Jeanine Francis, a tourist.

On Monday, Santa Rosa Beach was packed with tourists of all ages. They could be seen on the beach taking in the sun and not worrying too much about the coronavirus.

“It’s a little stressful because like it is so contagious but I feel like everyone is being very responsible with it,” said Madeline Hartman, a tourist.

With tourists continuing to flood the area, restaurants are shifting into high gear and taking precautions. They say they are prioritizing their customers’ safety.

Thomas Gallion, the owner of Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar, says they’ve already introduced many new practices.

“We’re currently taking extra precautions to wipe down all our menus, check presenters, all of our table tents and tables after every guest,” Gallion said.

Throughout the day, staff could be seen disinfecting surfaces and maintaining cleanliness. The restaurant is also doing its part when it comes to social distancing.

“We’ve taken the liberty of spacing all our tables, taking a few tables out, spreading all the tables 6-8 feet,” Gallion said.

With the restaurant having many open spaces that provide natural airflow from outside, they are not extremely concerned. Gallion says they will continue to serve their customers and take new precautions as necessary.

AJ’s in Grayton Beach is also being cautious. The bar has introduced a brand new takeout menu. A first for the restaurant. This allows customers to enjoy their meals without stepping foot in the restaurant. They have also begun to only use plastic cups and dishes in order to stop the spread of germs.

“We’ve created that 6 feet of space with the recommendation, we’ve removed some of the bar stools because people tend to congregate up in those areas,” said Heather Duncan, AJ’s Corporate Nurse.

As we head further into tourist season, many in the 30a area don’t think the virus will stop tourists from visiting their famous beaches.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Coronavirus Video

Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax"

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Latest Local News Video

Walton County holds emergency meeting, declares local state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County holds emergency meeting, declares local state of emergency"

Walton County restaurants taking precautions, tourists not concerned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County restaurants taking precautions, tourists not concerned"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

First responders combatting COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders combatting COVID-19"

Census officials urge online, self-reporting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census officials urge online, self-reporting"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.