Tyndall AFB rebuild timeline so far unaffected by COVID-19

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — While many aspects of life as we know it seem to be on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tyndall Air Force Base officials said on Wednesday that the rebuild is moving forward as planned every day.

“I really look at it as more of a speed bump as opposed to a roadblock,” said Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon, who is the Executive Director of Tyndall AFB’s Program Management Office.

She said the team has been teleworking for two weeks now and it’s been a surprisingly encouraging experience.

“It’s proved to be not as inefficient as we originally thought,” she said. “It’s been pleasantly surprising at how effective we’ve been able to be able to continue to work and progress even with the limitations that we’ve had.”

She added that design plans are still right on schedule, and demolition work continues on the base.

A major event for ‘Base of the Future’ brainstorming, “AFWERX Fusion,” which is called the US Air Force’s innovation hub, is being rescheduled since it is held in June in Las Vegas; however, Melancon still has high hopes for the event.

“We are very excited and still very hopeful that that event will be able to happen in-person,” she said. “If we can’t do it in person I know that the AFWERX team is already looking at ways that we might be able to do things virtually.”

She said that PMO and Fighter Wing officials are continuing to work together throughout the pandemic and that there has been no change to the five to seven year timeline for the base’s rebuild due to the coronavirus outbreak.