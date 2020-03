TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Two more people in Florida have died in COVID-19 related deaths. One in Broward County and one in Duval County.

95 new coronavirus cases have been reported to the Florida department of health. 93 are Florida residents and 2 are non-Florida residents.

Currently, there are 603 positive cases of COVID-19 among Florida residents. There are 55 positive cases in non-Florida residents.