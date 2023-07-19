PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On this week’s “Wellness Wednesday,” we shared with you a healthy and gluten-free recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum made Triple Chocolate Muffins.

Here’s the ingredients:

2/3 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup chocolate protein powder

1/3 cup cocoa powder

3 tsp baking powder

1 1/4 cup almond or other milk

5 eggs

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Here’s the recipe:

Combine ingredients into a mixing bowl

Pour into muffin tin

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes

Green said coconut flour is gluten free, therefore this is a gluten free recipe.