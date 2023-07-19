PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On this week’s “Wellness Wednesday,” we shared with you a healthy and gluten-free recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum made Triple Chocolate Muffins.
Here’s the ingredients:
- 2/3 cup coconut flour
- 1/2 cup chocolate protein powder
- 1/3 cup cocoa powder
- 3 tsp baking powder
- 1 1/4 cup almond or other milk
- 5 eggs
- 2 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Here’s the recipe:
- Combine ingredients into a mixing bowl
- Pour into muffin tin
- Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes
Green said coconut flour is gluten free, therefore this is a gluten free recipe.