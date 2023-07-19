PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On this week’s “Wellness Wednesday,” we shared with you a healthy and gluten-free recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum made Triple Chocolate Muffins.

Here’s the ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup coconut flour
  • 1/2 cup chocolate protein powder
  • 1/3 cup cocoa powder
  • 3 tsp baking powder
  • 1 1/4 cup almond or other milk
  • 5 eggs
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips

Here’s the recipe:

  • Combine ingredients into a mixing bowl
  • Pour into muffin tin
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes

Green said coconut flour is gluten free, therefore this is a gluten free recipe.