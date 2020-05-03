Trane, A Hand Up International and Feeding the Gulf Coast partner to hold community food bank

Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday morning, a community drive-thru food bank attracted hundreds of people from around the area.

Trane HVAC partnered with A Hand Up International and Feeding the Gulf Coast to put on the food bank for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank lasted from 9am to 12pm on Saturday, but organizers said people started lining up to enter the facility as early as 5:30am.

They also said the first food bank drew in around 600 cars, and this time was no different, possibly attracting even more people than the last, with cars wrapping around the street.

“There are so many people in our community that are hungry, that are starving, that might not have gotten their unemployment, that might not have gotten the stimulus check, that still might not have gotten even food stamps or EBT,” said Justin Best, who is VP of Food Operations for A Hand Up International. “So being able to come out here and provide the basic necessity of food, we’re just honored and blessed to do it.”

To learn more about A Hand Up and how to help them continue their mission to feed people in our community during this crisis, click here.

More Local News