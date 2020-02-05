The Latest: Hong Kong to quarantine people from mainland

Citizens wearing full mask respirators carry packets of disposable face masks in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. In Hong Kong, hospitals workers are striking to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off the virus, but four new cases without known travel to the mainland indicate the illness is spreading locally in the territory.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on a virus outbreak that began in China (all times local):

6 p.m.

Hong Kong’s leader says all people entering the semi-autonomous territory from the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine because of the outbreak of a new virus.

Carrie Lam said the measure will take effect on Saturday to allow Hong Kong day travelers to make necessary arrangements. She also said two cruise terminals — including one where a cruise ship is currently under quarantine — will be shut down.

She said the government is looking for more quarantine facilities in addition to three current camps.

Lam said the government has been vigilant and isn’t shying away from introducing stringent measures to stem the spread of the virus. Thousands of medical workers have gone on strike in the territory to demand that the border with the mainland be completely shut, but the city government has kept two crossings open, in part to allow food from the mainland to enter.

Lam said she remains optimistic that the city can overcome the epidemic but urged all citizens to “put aside our differences and get our act together.”

___

5:45 p.m.

Russia and Uzbekistan have evacuated hundreds of people from China, most of them from the epicenter of a viral outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

All evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days.

In Russia, two military planes with a total of 144 people — Russians and nationals of Belarus, Ukraine and Armenia — landed in Tyumen on Wednesday. The Defense Ministry says none of the evacuees has shown signs of being infected with the virus.

Russia has reported two cases of coronavirus, both Chinese nationals who are hospitalized in two different regions of Siberia.

Uzbekistan evacuated 250 nationals from Beijing on Tuesday and another 84 from Wuhan on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan hasn’t reported any cases of the new virus so far.

___

2 p.m.

A Hong Kong official says about 3,600 people on board a cruise ship that was turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until they are checked for a new virus.

The World Dream ship, operated by Genting Cruise Lines, was refused entry at Kaohsiung port on Tuesday after three passengers on an earlier voyage were later diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Port health official Leung Yiu Hong says 90% of current passengers are from Hong Kong and no one is from mainland China.

He says more than 30 crew members with symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat will undergo tests.

Leung said everyone will undergo temperature screening and must fill in a health declaration form.

They won’t be allowed to leave until the tests are done. Leung said the length of the quarantine or the possibility of other steps will depend on the health tests.

___

This item corrects the number of passengers and crew.

___

1:45 p.m.

A charter flight carrying New Zealanders home from Wuhan has landed in Auckland.

On board are 190 passengers evacuated from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak.

They include 98 New Zealand citizens or residents, 35 Australian citizens or residents, and others from Pacific nations including Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Samoa.

Most of the passengers will be taken by bus to a military facility where they will be held in quarantine for two weeks. The Australians are to be transferred directly onto another flight.

Also on board are eight British, one Dutch and 1 Uzbek.

There are no confirmed cases in New Zealand.

A plane from Thailand also flew back home 138 Thais home from Wuhan.

Officials in hazmat suits greeted the passengers at U-Tapao airport and took them to a navy compound where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Health officials in Thailand have confirmed six more cases for a total of 25.