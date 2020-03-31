LIVE NOW /
The city of Panama City honors first responders with banners

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City is showing support to all of our first responders who have been working on the front line of this pandemic. 

The city of Panama City installed multiple signs throughout the community on Monday that says ‘Our Heroes Work Here #PanamaCityStrong.’ They put these signs outside of Bay Medical, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, some Bay District Schools, the fire department, the Panama City Police Department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Health. 

Panama City city manager, Mark McQueen, says it is important to encourage our first responders who are working every single day to help fight the spread of COVID-19. 

“Our heroes are working so hard,” McQueen said. “Tirelessly to help our citizens and our community and clearly we need to uplift our heroes so let’s all reach out to these great men and women who are serving tirelessly every day in our great community.”  

McQueen also says putting the signs outside of Bay Medical and Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center on Monday had a special meaning, as Monday was National Doctors Day.

