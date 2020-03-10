Supplies in high demand at several stores due to Coronavirus concerns

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Several stores in Bay county report impacts from the Coronavirus.

Some are rationing certain items while others are selling out of certain supplies.

Publix officials said due to the increase in demand for certain items because of health concerns from the virus, customers are limited to buying two of the following individual items:

  • Hand soaps and sanitizers
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Facial masks and gloves
  • Disinfectant wipes and sprays
  • Facial tissue
  • Cups/plates/utensils
  • Bleach

Staff said they’ve temporarily discontinued their Aprons sampling too.

Walmart staff in Callaway said they are not limiting or rationing supplies but they are selling out of sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and other similar items as soon as they become available on the shelf.

Staff at the Grocery Outlet in Callaway said sanitizer is sold out at their store and the warehouse. They’re unsure when they’ll get more in. However, they said they had other high-in-demand supplies.

