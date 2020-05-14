Students work through challenges of online AP exams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Bay County and all across the country, Advanced Placement students are taking national AP exams online starting this week.

The national rollout of online AP exams is unprecedented for the College Board, the organization that administers the tests.

Local students said on Wednesday that the online experience has been a rollercoaster.

“It’s definitely a different process than the normal written exams because you have to create your own environment at home to take the test,” said Mosley High School senior, Jacob Pickle, who is taking 7 AP exams this year in order to earn college credit.

Pickle says the online exams just don’t feel the same as normal testing, which typically takes place in a large classroom setting with proctors.

“I go to take my exams in my room and it just doesn’t even feel like an AP test,” said Pickle. “It just takes away a little bit of the focus on it I guess.”

He said the exams consist of only essay-responses for every AP subject.

Students have 45 minutes to answer the questions and submit, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.

“It’s scary,” said Kathryn Underhill, another Mosley High senior participating in this year’s exams. “You don’t want your computer to crash and all your work to be gone.”

Pickle said similar things have happened to several of his peers, requiring them to take a make-up exam.

As far as cheating goes, the College Board has made sure to catch it the best they can.

“They have worked with a company in looking at responses and knowing whether or not there’s anything else out there that looks similar to that,” said the Bay District AP Coordinator, Gena Burgans. She added that all AP tests will be verified through students’ own teachers to minimize cheating.

Even though students say it’s been an interesting start to the testing season, many are just happy to be able to have a chance to take their exams.

“It’s definitely not the preferred method of testing,” said Pickle. “But I think overall in the end, people will be glad that they got the college credit.”