Stores begin limiting number of customers inside

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Across the country, lines can be seen outside of large grocery and retail chains as they adjust their store policies to prevent overcrowding inside stores.

Starting on Saturday, stores like Walmart are limiting the number of people allowed inside the store at one time.

As of now, no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet can be inside at any given time, which Walmart reports as about 20 percent of the store’s capacity.

Target has also reported that they will begin monitoring store traffic in order to encourage social distancing within their stores.

These department store chains as well as others say they hope these measures will help to slow the spread of the coronavirus little by little. 

