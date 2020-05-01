State Fire Marshal stresses importance of priority antibody testing for first responders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As coronavirus antibody testing ramps up throughout the state, Florida State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, said first responders should be a priority to receive the tests.

Patronis held a call on Wednesday with the executive boards of the Florida Professional Firefighters and Florida Fire Chiefs Association to discuss COVID-19 response efforts around the state.

During the call, first responders discussed being on the frontlines of antibody testing and also receiving those tests themselves in order to help curb the spread of the disease.

“They also want to have themselves tested, so if I’ve got the antibodies and there’s a call that somebody’s definitely got COVID-19, you send somebody who’s got a COVID-19 history in their profile to go deal with a COVID-19 patient,” Patronis told News 13 on Wednesday. “The outcomes will be better and less likely to have transmission of the virus.”

He said that it’s also important to provide first responders with priority antibody testing so that they can properly scale their response efforts and adjust staffing where appropriate. 

