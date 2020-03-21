Several local McDonald’s locations to offer free meals to hospital workers

Breaking News
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Costa Enterprises McDonald’s locations will be offering free combo meals to all hospital employees with a valid ID through March 31st, 2020.

There are six Costa McDonald’s locations in Bay County. Click here for a map of locations.

According to a release from Costa Enterprises, the offer is valid for one free combo meal of choice per customer that presents a valid hospital ID badge. The effort is to “honor and give a special thanks to all the men and women who dedicate their lives to work in their medical professions to serve those affected by this global pandemic.”

The release also says that all 24 Costa Family McDonald’s locations have closed indoor seating areas, PlayPlaces, self-service beverage bars and kiosks in order to ensure the best possible safety for employees and the community.

