PTSD fighter explores alternative therapy methods

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Brienn Rockhill said her fight against PTSD started when she was just 18, she was kidnapped by strangers at the age of 18.

She’s come a long way since then but said it’s continued to haunt her into her adult years.

Rockhill said living with the disorder can be exhausting and sometimes, it’s the simplest tasks like going grocery shopping or walking to her car that can send her into lock down mode.

“Or you walk by somebody and there’s somebody on the phone yelling at somebody or make a loud noise and that one thing can ruin your day,” Rockhill said.

Rockhill said in those moments, she wants to flee.

“Now you’re shaking and you’re being paranoid,” Rockhill said.

Over the years, Rockwell has tried different types of therapy but said she is always searching for alternative methods.

Dr. Kenith Finch, of Finch and Finch Consulting, works with a unique type of therapy called EMDR therapy. EMDR stands for eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.

“EMDR is very important for desensitizing trauma and allowing people to be less triggered,” Finch said.

Web MD states EMDR as nontraditional therapy that continues to be controversial.

The person receiving the therapy must recall the disturbing event that caused the PTSD in the first place.

Dr. Finch said the therapy is very important for desensitizing trauma.

“And allowing people to be able to be less triggered, allow them to be able to ground themselves,” Dr. Finch said.

Rockhill said before meeting Finch, she’d never heard of the therapy but she is intrigued and willing to try it.

Rockhill shared her story with News 13 because she wants loved ones of those who suffer from PTSD to take the time to understand the disorder a little more.

“You never know when somebody is in that moment and they are on the edge and they just need you,” Rockhill said.

Rockhill thinks it’s important to find your own safe spot, for her, it’s her art room.

“I have my art room and my paint and I have certain music I listen to,” Rockhill said.

Rockhills said shutting the world out is necessary and sometimes, a minute of solidarity can make the world of difference.