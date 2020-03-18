Positive case of COVID-19 in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Walton County Board of County Commissioners and the Walton County Department of Health have received confirmation of a positive test for COVID-19 in Walton County.

Both Walton County and the Department of Health say they are working together to closely monitor the case.

The county has called an Emergency Board Meeting to be held Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Boardroom located at 571 US Hwy 90.

The county says the meeting will be open to the public. They will be practicing social distancing as per the CDC guidelines so space will be limited.