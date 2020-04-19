PCB mayoral candidates weigh in on possibility of reopening beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of local elections, Panama City Beach mayoral candidates say they’re ready for election day on April 21st.

“We’re excited for Tuesday to come and the election results to be finalized,” said candidate Mark Sheldon on Saturday, who thinks this year’s mayoral race will have the highest voter turnout in Panama City Beach history, despite the circumstances.

“The absentee ballots have been coming in rapidly to Mark Andersen’s office at the Supervisor of Elections,” he said.

Candidate Josie Strange said it’s been a stressful campaign as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“I have a lot of stress, in addition to the downfall of the economy,” said Strange on Saturday. “This is all the perfect storm.”

One of the biggest questions on the minds of residents is when the beaches will be reopened.

As communities across the state begin those discussions and reopen beaches for limited use, mayoral candidates in Panama City Beach are weighing in on how they would handle the situation.

Strange said it’s a critical move.

“We need to open the beach back up,” she said. “If we’re not open by Memorial Day, the beach will die. We will dry up and blow away.”

She said they should reopen for limited use as of now, as long as residents continue to practice social distancing.

Sheldon agreed, saying that reopening the beaches needs to be a slow and careful process.

“I feel like we need to do it one week at a time, [and] look at how the curve is,” he said. “If we’re level or going down, then we can open it up just a little bit more until we can get it wide back open.”

Both candidates stressed the importance of getting the economy rolling again while also following safety guidelines.

The Panama City Beach City Council will bring the issue back to the table on April 23rd.

“We have got to get out there,” said Strange. “We live on the world’s most beautiful beaches. We need to be able to enjoy it.”

The municipal elections will take place on Tuesday, April 21st.