PanCare holds first day of COVID-19 antibody testing clinic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Cars could be seen lining up at PanCare’s testing sites in Panama City, Marianna, Bristol, Eastpoint, and Port St. Joe on Monday. Pancare Health held its first day of administering rapid antibody tests for COVID-19.

“Something that gives us a faster means of giving people answers and giving them that peace of mind is a really positive thing,” said Ashley Kelley, PanCare’s Marketing Coordinator.

PanCare scheduled more than 50 appointments for the antibody test at each location. Panama City saw 80 patients, the highest amount out of all of the sites.

“We currently have thousands of tests available. As the tests continue, we’ll order more so we envision having the supply to meet the demand,” said Kelley.

PanCare will be conducting the antibody tests Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Patients must call PanCare’s COVID-19 response team ahead of time to make an appointment.

“All they need to bring is the ID number that they’re given when they schedule the appointment and their photo ID so we can confirm who they are,” said Kelley.

Many people report getting a busy signal when trying to schedule an appointment. PanCare says to keep calling back and that they are working on improving their ability to answer calls.

Upon arrival, patients are asked a series of questions, then the test is administered. They learn their results in less than 15 minutes.

“If we do get a positive result back, we’ll do a nasal swab and then send that off to the lab for further testing. That is usually taking between 4 and 7 days to get those results back,” said Kelley.

Kelley says the rapid test can detect antibodies that can determine whether someone has been exposed to the virus in the past, or if they are currently fighting off the virus.

PanCare’s testing is free.