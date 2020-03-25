Panama City officials work to bring in more housing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Independence Village will soon be getting a new makeover.

Panama City city commissioners voted on Tuesday to purchase the property of Independence Village off Harrison Avenue.

The city will tear down the old homes at the location that were destroyed by Hurricane Michael and replace them with 12 new townhomes. The city will use State Housing Initiatives Partnership funding to demolish and build these new homes.

Panama City mayor, Greg Brudnicki, says they already have a waiting list of qualified buyers that work in the community waiting to buy these homes when they are completed.

“To have them right there in the middle of the city and to have something nice to replace something that is not nice, it’s a win win,” Brudnicki said.

Brudnicki says there is still some negotiating to be done for the price of the property, but the city hopes to have the purchase complete by the middle of April. They hope to start demolition within the next few months.

