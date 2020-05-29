Panama City Beach officials approve special summer events with safety plans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At Thursday’s city council meeting, council members voted to approve a resolution allowing for special events like the summer concert series, Jeep Jam and Gulf Coast Jam to continue as long as a safety plan is submitted.

Similar to family amusement parks in the area, event managers must submit a plan detailing how they will enforce social distancing, use personal protective equipment like facemasks for employees and guests, provide health screenings, and more.

They also must provide evidence of a falling or flattening COVID-19 case rate in Bay County, an availability of ICU beds at local hospitals, and a sufficient supply of PPE available.

The resolution goes into effect on June 1st.

The council also approved that the city’s COVID-19 action plan, which has been in effect for many weeks now, be extended through July 1st. This includes the closure of city building lobbies, and social-distancing procedures throughout the city.