Officials respond to rumors surrounding GAC event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both local government and GAC Contractors officials are responding to rumors surrounding a recent event held by GAC leaders and their actions following the news of possible exposure to the virus.

On Sunday, country music singer Joe Diffie reportedly passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Diffie had attended an event on John Pitts road in Panama City on March 17th, 2020, hosted by GAC Contractors President, Derwin White, which was also attended by several local government officials.

The event was put on one day after the Centers for Disease Control released guidelines to not have any gatherings of more than ten people.

“The event had been posted for three weeks,” said White on Thursday. “When I went back and read that that was the guidelines, the beaches hadn’t closed yet.”

According to White, nearly 80 people attended the event, although they were not all there at once.

He said he believes they took appropriate precautions at the event.

“Most of the groups there were less than ten,” said White. “They stayed pretty far apart.”

White also responded to a rumor that he held a seperate, private party to meet Diffie at his residence on March 20th. He says this information is simply false.

“There was no party on the 20th,” said White. “If there was a party I would have said ‘yeah I had a party with him,’ just like I said he was there on the 17th. I have no reason to lie about whether Joe was at my house or not.”

On Sunday evening, guests who attended the John Pitts Rd. event received an email from GAC informing them of Diffie’s passing and connection to COVID-19.

This includes three Bay County commissioners and two Panama City Beach city councilmen.

Bay County Commissioners Keith Baker and Tommy Hamm said they left the event before Diffie arrived.

According to the others, since learning of their possible exposure earlier this week, all said that while they did go out in public briefly, they followed CDC social distancing guidelines and continued to quarantine for the remainder of the 14 day period which ended on Tuesday.

None reported any symptoms of coronavirus.

White says no one who attended the March 17th event has contacted him saying they are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 .

He also said that the person who drove Diffie back to where he was staying after the event has been tested; he said those results came back negative on Thursday.

Read the full statements from local government officials who attended the event here:

From Panama City Beach Councilmen Phil Chester and Paul Casto: “Both Councilmen Phil Chester and Paul Casto were notified by email on Sunday, March 29 at 7:25 p.m., that they had previously attended the same event as country singer Joe Diffie, who had since died from complications of COVID-19. At the March 17 event, neither councilman shook Diffie’s hand and both maintained social distancing. Councilman Casto was not aware Diffie was at the event.

After receiving the notification, both men spoke with a representative at the Bay County Health Department on Monday. Both councilmen were advised to continue maintaining social distancing, even though neither exhibited any symptoms of the virus or had any close contact with Diffie.

Both men were out in public on Monday, continuing to exercise caution and maintaining social distancing, per the Governor’s order. Both men chose to self-quarantine the rest of Monday and through Tuesday night, which was 14 days after the event. Since that time, and in an abundance of caution, both councilmen have limited their activities and contact with others. Councilman Chester remains under self-quarantine.”

From Commissioner Tommy Hamm: “I learned of Mr. Diffie’s illness and subsequent death on Sunday, March 29 via email. I left an outdoor event on March 17 prior to Mr. Diffie’s arrival. I never saw him, met him, or interacted with him at this dinner or otherwise. I have not had any illness or symptoms of COVID-19.”

Commissioners Keith Baker and Bill Dozier responded to our questions by phone.

Commissioner Baker said that while he did have allergy-like symptoms a couple days after the event, he has not had any symptoms of coronavirus for the entire 14-day quarantine period and has stayed home for the remainder of that period since learning of his possible exposure, with the exception of getting groceries.

Commissioner Dozier said he also stayed home since learning of his possible exposure on Monday morning, throughout the rest of the quarantine period which ended on Tuesday. He said he has not had any symptoms of coronavirus the entire time.