North Bay Haven teacher instructs student from driveway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Panama City, one mom said her son’s teacher has gone above and beyond with helping her son during distance-learning.

Otavia Palmore, a Parker resident who works as a certified nursing assistant at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, said it’s been a difficult time trying to help her son with distance learning.

Palmore works 12 hour shifts at the hospital caring for patients before returning home to her son, Taevon Lee, who is in 2nd grade at North Bay Haven Elementary.

She said his teacher, Mrs. Kelly Allen, noticed the difficulty and stepped in to help, working with Taevon in the driveway using social-distancing.

“This teacher, she’s just amazing,” said Palmore. “She didn’t have to do that and when I get off of work at night, I get home around 7:30 or 8 o’clock. I can call her and say, ‘hey I’m having trouble, I really don’t understand,’ she coaches me through it. She goes above and beyond. She is just so awesome.”

Palmore said Allen has helped Taevon progress to read two grade levels above where he was at the beginning of the school year.