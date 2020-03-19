Many Pier Park businesses temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns

Several businesses in Pier Park are temporarily closed, amid coronavirus concerns.

Simon Property Group, the parent company for Pier Park has many of the temporary closures listed on its website, including:

American Eagle
Bath & Body Works
Beef Jerky Experience
Brass Tap
Brooklynn’s
Buckle
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Carter’s for Kids
Chico’s
Claire’s
Crocs
Earthbound Trading Company
Florida House
Forever 21
Francesca’s Collections
GNC
Grand Theatre
Hana Japan
Hollister
Hot Topic
JCPenney
Journey’s
Justice
Kay Jewelers
Lane Bryant
Lids
Lizard Thicket
LOFT
Massage Envy
Naples Soap Company
Nike Factory Store
Old Navy
OshKosh B’gosh
Pepper Palace
SkyWheel
Victoria’s Secret

This list reflects closures listed on Simon Property Group’s website and businesses that have announced they are closed.

There may be additional closures at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

