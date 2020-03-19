Many Pier Park businesses temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns

Several businesses in Pier Park are temporarily closed, amid coronavirus concerns.

Simon Property Group, the parent company for Pier Park has many of the temporary closures listed on its website, including:

American Eagle

Bath & Body Works

Beef Jerky Experience

Brass Tap

Brooklynn’s

Buckle

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Carter’s for Kids

Chico’s

Claire’s

Crocs

Earthbound Trading Company

Florida House

Forever 21

Francesca’s Collections

GNC

Grand Theatre

Hana Japan

Hollister

Hot Topic

JCPenney

Journey’s

Justice

Kay Jewelers

Lane Bryant

Lids

Lizard Thicket

LOFT

Massage Envy

Naples Soap Company

Nike Factory Store

Old Navy

OshKosh B’gosh

Pepper Palace

SkyWheel

Victoria’s Secret



This list reflects closures listed on Simon Property Group’s website and businesses that have announced they are closed.



There may be additional closures at this time.

