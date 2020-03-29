Locals use Beach Drive shoreline as beach alternative

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As beaches remain closed throughout the area, some locals are finding an alternative in Panama City.

Along Beach Drive, residents are taking advantage of the shoreline into St. Andrews Bay.

According to Panama City government officials, the city is committed to keeping public spaces open and is encouraging citizens to practice social distancing.

One Panama City resident enjoying the Saturday afternoon with his family, Brice Baughman, said he believes those guidelines are being practiced on the shoreline, but he is willing to abide by whatever rules the local or state government puts into place for public safety.

“It’s hard to stay in the house with two kids,” said Baughman. “It really is, so we thought we would get out, come down to Beach Drive for a little while, you know we are abiding by the laws. Ten people per group, we’re staying 6 feet away so we thought we would get out while we can before it gets down to being a lockdown.”

At this time, Panama City officials do not have plans to shut down the area for public use.