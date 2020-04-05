Local Waffle House restaurants feed healthcare workers and first responders

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As healthcare workers and first responders remain on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, local Waffle House restaurants are working to provide free meals for them during this time.

It’s all a part of their “Feed a Hero” initiative; they’re collecting community donations to provide free All-Star meals or hash-brown bowls to local doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and all other first responders in the area.

Local division manager, Angel Garcia, said he is impressed with the donations so far and hopes to see the fundraiser continue for as long as possible during the pandemic.

“Our first donor was a large donor, enough to feed Callaway fire and police and one of the hospitals,” said Garcia. “Then our second donor was enough to do three more healthcare facilities, so thus far we are gaining some pretty decent traction with it so we’ll just have to see where it goes from here.”

To support the cause in our area, anyone can donate at any of the Bay County Waffle House locations.

For every $200 raised, they will be delivering 25 free meals to local first responders.