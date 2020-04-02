Local school holds distance art contest for students

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As students across Bay District Schools continue their distance-learning studies, many schools are working to help normalize the experience as much as possible.

At Breakfast Point Academy, Principal Clint Whitfield organized an art contest for students to participate in, centered around the school’s catchphrase, “Rays Rise.”

Students are participating this week by creating art with the hashtag #RaysRise; that art is being uploaded to the school’s Facebook page to help spread some light to the BPA family during this time.

“I think it’s just important for the students to have that connection to their school,” said Whitfield. “Pride in that even though they are not here, they are still with us and we’re all still together and I think it’s just important for them to have that outlet for sure.”

Whitfield said he’s loved getting to see how students’ creativity is shining through and is excited to put the ten pieces that get the most likes on the Facebook thread on display at Breakfast Point Academy.

He also said that he hopes to continue this trend throughout the distance-learning period, doing different challenges each week through music, art and physical education-related activities.