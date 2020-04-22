Local primary election candidates allowed to use digital ballot petition signatures

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of the 2020 primary election in August, local candidates are using the internet to help them get on the ballot.

“This is one way the state is allowing candidates to complete the process,” said Bay County Commissioner, Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

He and many others are collecting ballot petition signatures through an online form; on the heels of an emergency order signed by Florida’s Secretary of State, Laurel Lee.

“The state has allowed the electronic format of an image of their signature and a completed petition will be valid,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen.

Typically candidates get petition signatures by going door-to-door or through large crowds, but during the COVID-19 pandemic neither of those are recommended options.

If a candidate doesn’t get enough signatures, they must pay a filing fee out of their campaign account to qualify.

“We were going to just pay the fee,” said Bay District Schools Superintendent, Bill Husfelt. “But then the state changed the rules and allowed us to do it this way.”

Husfelt said that the new method has its ups and downs.

“It’s been very helpful, as long as it works it’s fine,” he explained. “Sometimes the server will lock up somewhere.”

Griffitts said he’s doing the best he can.

“I will go until the very last day and if I don’t have them by then I will write a check to requalify for my seat,” he said. “But I hope to have the signatures done by then.”

The petition deadline is May 11th; then, the Supervisor of Elections office will verify all of the signatures.